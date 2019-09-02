Euronav NV (EURN) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Contrasting side by side

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.14
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|12
|1.18
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Euronav NV and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Euronav NV and Diamond S Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Euronav NV
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s potential upside is 80.46% and its average price target is $19.67.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Euronav NV and Diamond S Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.3%. Competitively, 1% are Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|-3.63%
|-10.89%
|-9.13%
|0%
|0%
|9.03%
For the past year Euronav NV was more bullish than Diamond S Shipping Inc.
Summary
Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Euronav NV on 4 of the 6 factors.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
