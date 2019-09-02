Euronav NV (EURN) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Contrasting side by side

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV 9 2.14 N/A -0.25 0.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.18 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Euronav NV and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Euronav NV and Diamond S Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav NV 0 0 0 0.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s potential upside is 80.46% and its average price target is $19.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Euronav NV and Diamond S Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.3%. Competitively, 1% are Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5% Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03%

For the past year Euronav NV was more bullish than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Euronav NV on 4 of the 6 factors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.