EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Since EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A 1.23 6.37 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 9.81M 0.40 8.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EuroDry Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EuroDry Ltd. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. EuroDry Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 306,687,091.63% 10.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

EuroDry Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given EuroDry Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.50% for EuroDry Ltd. with average price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EuroDry Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.9% and 58% respectively. Insiders held 61.61% of EuroDry Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83%

For the past year EuroDry Ltd. had bearish trend while Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.