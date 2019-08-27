EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.67 N/A 1.23 6.37 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.52 N/A 0.28 7.65

Table 1 demonstrates EuroDry Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EuroDry Ltd. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. EuroDry Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for EuroDry Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 45.70% for EuroDry Ltd. with consensus target price of $11. Meanwhile, Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 336.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. looks more robust than EuroDry Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EuroDry Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.9% and 10.38%. EuroDry Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 61.61%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04%

For the past year EuroDry Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Summary

EuroDry Ltd. beats Navios Maritime Containers L.P. on 9 of the 11 factors.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.