EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Trades at $7.46 After Triangle; Capital International LTD Trimmed By $753,360 Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Stake

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) formed triangle with $7.83 target or 5.00% above today’s $7.46 share price. EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) has $17.01M valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 424 shares traded. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has declined 1.11% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Capital International Ltd holds 372,442 shares with $15.26M value, down from 391,276 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr now has $208.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 3.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium

Capital International Ltd increased Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) stake by 7,200 shares to 103,300 valued at $13.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 8,200 shares and now owns 11,757 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.