EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Trades at $7.40 After Triangle; SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Had 2 Bulls

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) formed triangle with $7.84 target or 6.00% above today’s $7.40 share price. EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) has $16.87M valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 8,848 shares traded or 368.89% up from the average. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has declined 1.11% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce has $120 highest and $6000 lowest target. $78.33’s average target is 62.31% above currents $48.26 stock price. SPS Commerce had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, September 4. See SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) latest ratings:

Analysts await EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 174.19% or $1.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by EuroDry Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.23% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 205,585 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold SPS Commerce, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associates holds 14,533 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Bessemer Group holds 0.01% or 38,600 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 7,982 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 26,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.6% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Bb&T Securities Limited stated it has 3,453 shares. 140,702 are owned by Disciplined Growth Inc Mn. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 0% or 755 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 136,153 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 381,333 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Prudential reported 201,940 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 55.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

