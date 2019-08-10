EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Forms $7.10 Double Bottom; CV SCIENCES (CVSI) Shorts Increased By 0.69%

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) formed double bottom with $6.82 target or 4.00% below today’s $7.10 share price. EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) has $15.54M valuation. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 4,050 shares traded or 121.43% up from the average. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has declined 1.11% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had an increase of 0.69% in short interest. CVSI’s SI was 2.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.69% from 2.33 million shares previously. With 922,700 avg volume, 3 days are for CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI)’s short sellers to cover CVSI’s short positions. It closed at $3.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CV Sciences, Inc., a life science company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol . The company has market cap of $307.81 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Pharmaceutical and Consumer Product. It currently has negative earnings. It also makes, markets, and sells plant CBD products under PlusCBD brand for a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

