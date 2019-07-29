EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) EPS Estimated At $-0.45; Shorts at Rumbleon – Class B (RMBL) Lowered By 26.36%

Rumbleon Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL) had a decrease of 26.36% in short interest. RMBL’s SI was 689,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.36% from 936,700 shares previously. With 236,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Rumbleon Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s short sellers to cover RMBL’s short positions. The SI to Rumbleon Inc – Class B’s float is 7.84%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 16,402 shares traded. RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has risen 2.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBL News: 06/04/2018 RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7

Analysts expect EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 381.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, EuroDry Ltd.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 244 shares traded. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates clients and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. The company has market cap of $97.24 million. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017.

More notable recent RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RumbleOn to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 12, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL): Alta Fox Management Says â€œIt Is Not a Company I Can Supportâ€ – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alta Fox Opportunities Fund – RumbleON, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RumbleOn Has It All To Prove – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Learn From EuroDry Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:EDRY) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EuroDry Ltd. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EuroDry Ltd. Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EuroDry Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of a Panamax Drybulk Carrier – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EuroDry Ltd. Announces Partial Redemption of its Preferred Shares and Reduction of Their Dividend Rate until 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.31 million. The firm owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. It has a 7.9 P/E ratio. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.