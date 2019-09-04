EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) At $7.84 Forms Bottom; 1 800 Flowers Com (FLWS)’s Sentiment Is 1.91

1 800 Flowers Com Inc (FLWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 82 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 43 sold and reduced their holdings in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 21.94 million shares, up from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding 1 800 Flowers Com Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 27 Increased: 43 New Position: 39.

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) formed multiple bottom with $7.21 target or 8.00% below today’s $7.84 share price. EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) has $17.44M valuation. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 224 shares traded. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has declined 1.11% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 174.19% or $1.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. After $-0.65 actual earnings per share reported by EuroDry Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.23% EPS growth.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $924.25 million. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 27.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Did 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLWS) 10.0% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 448,899 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c