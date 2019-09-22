EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) At $7.40 Forms Bottom; Mig Capital Has Decreased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stake

Mig Capital Llc decreased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) stake by 50.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 456,236 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 445,789 shares with $23.91 million value, down from 902,025 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L now has $11.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.08 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) formed multiple bottom with $6.96 target or 6.00% below today’s $7.40 share price. EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) has $16.87 million valuation. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is down 1.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 174.19% or $1.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by EuroDry Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.23% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has $7700 highest and $6000 lowest target. $66’s average target is 22.97% above currents $53.67 stock price. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, May 10. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, June 21 report. UBS maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 25. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

