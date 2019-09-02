EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) Comparing side by side

As Shipping companies, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EuroDry Ltd.
|8
|0.68
|N/A
|1.23
|6.37
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|1
|1.55
|N/A
|-5.81
|0.00
Demonstrates EuroDry Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EuroDry Ltd.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|2.3%
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|-50.7%
|-44.4%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for EuroDry Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EuroDry Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
EuroDry Ltd. has a consensus price target of $11, and a 42.12% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both EuroDry Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.9% and 1.8% respectively. 61.61% are EuroDry Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EuroDry Ltd.
|-5.46%
|7.55%
|-2.1%
|-10.29%
|-1.11%
|-8.6%
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|-11.5%
|-8.79%
|-20.89%
|12.03%
|-42.51%
|37.52%
For the past year EuroDry Ltd. had bearish trend while Performance Shipping Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
EuroDry Ltd. beats Performance Shipping Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.
