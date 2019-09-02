EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) Comparing side by side

As Shipping companies, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.68 N/A 1.23 6.37 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -5.81 0.00

Demonstrates EuroDry Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3% Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for EuroDry Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Performance Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EuroDry Ltd. has a consensus price target of $11, and a 42.12% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EuroDry Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.9% and 1.8% respectively. 61.61% are EuroDry Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6% Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52%

For the past year EuroDry Ltd. had bearish trend while Performance Shipping Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

EuroDry Ltd. beats Performance Shipping Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.