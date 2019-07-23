EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of EuroDry Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand EuroDry Ltd. has 61.61% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has EuroDry Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares EuroDry Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry Ltd. N/A 8 30.89 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

EuroDry Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for EuroDry Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

With consensus price target of $12.25, EuroDry Ltd. has a potential upside of 50.12%. The potential upside of the rivals is 14.70%. Given EuroDry Ltd.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EuroDry Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EuroDry Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EuroDry Ltd. -2.11% -6.76% 1.17% -24.63% 0% -12.25% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year EuroDry Ltd. had bearish trend while EuroDry Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EuroDry Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, EuroDry Ltd.’s competitors have 1.19 and 1.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. EuroDry Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EuroDry Ltd.’s rivals.

Dividends

EuroDry Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EuroDry Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.