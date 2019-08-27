EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Comparison side by side

As Shipping companies, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.66 N/A 1.23 6.37 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.36 N/A 0.17 19.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EuroDry Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc. Diana Shipping Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EuroDry Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. EuroDry Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Diana Shipping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for EuroDry Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.45% for EuroDry Ltd. with consensus price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.3% of Diana Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. EuroDry Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 61.61%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6% Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09%

For the past year EuroDry Ltd. has -8.6% weaker performance while Diana Shipping Inc. has 4.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors EuroDry Ltd. beats Diana Shipping Inc.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.