EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Analysts See $-0.45 EPS; INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (IKTSF) Sellers Increased By 0.09% Their Shorts

INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) had an increase of 0.09% in short interest. IKTSF’s SI was 690,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.09% from 690,300 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 628 days are for INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)’s short sellers to cover IKTSF’s short positions. It closed at $69 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 381.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, EuroDry Ltd.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 1,080 shares traded. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.40 million. The firm owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. It has a 7.53 P/E ratio. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.14 billion. It operates in three divisions: Products, Trade, and Resources. It has a 29.41 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services , including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services.