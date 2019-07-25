Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Since Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) are part of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 4 0.43 N/A 0.70 6.13 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 13 1.17 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 0.00% 9.3% 6.3% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 13.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0.22% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s share held by insiders are 58.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited -10.63% -0.46% 31.19% 11.14% 49.21% 50.53% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. -9.48% -9.75% -3.48% 26.24% -37.56% 27.29%

For the past year Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has stronger performance than Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Summary

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, continuous emissions monitoring systems, and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature gauges, pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company develops, produces, sells, and services environmental equipment, including the development of modern laboratory analyzers, on-line measuring equipment, and other analyzers for chemicals. It primarily serves commercial customers, and governmental agencies or instrumentalities. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves various customers, including hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, such as ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, and aerators for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. It serves wastewater and drinking water collection and distribution systems, utility operators, and odor control service customers. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, regional and global distributors, and end users in the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries, hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos. EWT Holdings I Corp. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. EWT Holdings I Corp. was formerly known as WTG Holdings I Corp. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.