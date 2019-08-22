Eulav Asset Management Upped Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Value Rose; As Rexnord New (RXN) Valuation Rose, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Stake

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $264.64. About 1.18 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 75.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 42,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 98,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 55,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 335,540 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS

