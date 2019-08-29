Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Synnex (SNX) Holding by $1.01 Million; Thomas Story & Son Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Stake

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 138,847 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 7,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 233,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 9.25 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21,500 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $24.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,800 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 7.34 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.