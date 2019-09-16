Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position as Share Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Its Position by $3.15 Million

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84 million, down from 197,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 813,292 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 18,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 36,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, down from 55,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $176.32. About 7.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,463 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. 25,703 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 1.89M were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Llc. Bailard Inc reported 0.03% stake. Eventide Asset Mgmt has 1.78% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 495,000 shares. Parkside Bankshares & Tru has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brinker Cap stated it has 12,506 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 10,609 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 560,403 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assocs Limited Liability Co accumulated 98,110 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 129 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.07% or 110,898 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies has 443,394 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 0.34% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1.54 million shares.