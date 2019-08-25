Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Build A Bear Workshop Has 0.74 Sentiment

Eulav Asset Management decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 29.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 53,000 shares with $5.44M value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 20 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 27 cut down and sold stakes in Build A Bear Workshop Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 8.07 million shares, down from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Build A Bear Workshop Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 9.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. for 830,905 shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 846,453 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 627,953 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 91,751 shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company has market cap of $47.66 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Analysts await Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 218,053 shares traded. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) has declined 45.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

More notable recent Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Appoints George Carrara and David Kanen to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Is Down 56% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.48 million activity.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 14.58% above currents $92.91 stock price. Electronic Arts had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Eulav Asset Management increased Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) stake by 9,600 shares to 144,000 valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 249,100 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.96% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 0.1% or 250,395 shares. Conning Incorporated accumulated 6,231 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 7.79% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cetera Advisor Limited Com holds 0.01% or 3,764 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 42,196 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,272 shares. 148,504 were reported by Jag Capital. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 17,515 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 48,140 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 7,608 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.21M are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt.