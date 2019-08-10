Eulav Asset Management Stake in Proofpoint (PFPT) Has Lowered by $1.13 Million; Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake by $5.90 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 793,698 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 03/04/2018 – Dr. David Sinclair Joins Zymo Research Corp.’s Scientific Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair attacks CNN over `fake news’ promo controversy; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 386,509 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

