Eulav Asset Management Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Lowered by $732,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Insight 2811 Upped Its Stake

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 4.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 3.61M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.70 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,100 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $30.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).