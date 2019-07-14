Eulav Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Ansys (ANSS) by $1.18 Million as Market Value Rose; Horan Capital Management Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $10.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.55M, up from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 255,406 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Airbus and ANSYS Partner to Enable Autonomous Flight to Support Future Combat Air System by 2030 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ANSYS Chief Executive to Present at Baird 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS to Release Fourth Quarter and FY 2018 Earnings on February 27, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Co holds 100 shares. Northern has 1.14M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 84,587 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Horizon Ltd Co reported 1,224 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 9,421 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.04% stake. 61,407 were reported by Brown Advisory. 3.86M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Co. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 24,141 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 4,007 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,169 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.31% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fiera Corp has 3,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 5,406 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $22.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 38,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,700 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Moves Up the Charts: Will Growth Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $845,100 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 70,325 shares. 3.03M were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 85,856 shares. Marco Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 31,147 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants accumulated 32,357 shares. Conestoga Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,940 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 2.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 1.70M shares. Associated Banc accumulated 273,616 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Moreover, Profit Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,122 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 40,900 are held by Opus Mngmt. Kistler invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).