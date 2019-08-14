Eulav Asset Management Raised Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Value Declined While Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $53.48 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 92.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 990,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 77,565 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 12,896 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 76,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 25,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.55. About 3,601 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CHDN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant reported 89,660 shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,300 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 321 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 62,541 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Price T Rowe Md holds 766,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory owns 708 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 345,588 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,550 shares. Bluestein R H, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 3.56M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 113,699 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,900 shares to 49,700 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line -1.4% after light guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line: Solid Fundamentals Seem Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Geared to Capture Upside, Analyst Says – Benzinga” with publication date: February 05, 2018.