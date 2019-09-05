Eulav Asset Management Position in Synnex (SNX) Cut as Share Price Declined; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Stake

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 209,881 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,830 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $183.67. About 181,897 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,664 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hap Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Excalibur Mngmt holds 11,035 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 332,863 shares. Wexford Lp holds 0.03% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru Co invested in 0.82% or 47,098 shares. Force Cap Ltd invested in 8.41% or 23,061 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.5% or 68,534 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 92,400 shares. New York-based Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Patten Grp Incorporated holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 58,622 shares. Highland Capital Lc owns 89,854 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 556,652 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.06 million for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 14,800 shares to 96,400 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors LP reported 38,045 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,352 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 7.66M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management invested 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Fort Lp holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Walleye Trading holds 0% or 795 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.04% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 23,100 shares. Icon Advisers Co owns 12,900 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 16,498 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A stated it has 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 9,009 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.