Eulav Asset Management Position in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Upped by $320,000 as Stock Rose; Estabrook Capital Management Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,903 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 billion, up from 132,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 7.36M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 365,765 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $82,257 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 10,300 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP) by 325 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $5.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 4,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,685 shares, and cut its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

