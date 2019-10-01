Eulav Asset Management Maintains Position in Ensign Group (ENSG); Clover Partners LP Raised Its Position in Popular (BPOP) as Market Valuation Rose

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 225,715 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 89.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 291,230 shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,057 are held by Eam Invsts Ltd Llc. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 813 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 91,638 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0% or 4,600 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0% or 46,700 shares. Invesco has 461,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 2.73M shares. Horizon Serv Limited Liability Com holds 7,848 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 29,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 7,406 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 34,389 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 8,700 shares to 632,500 shares, valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,600 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Pennant Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires California Skilled Nursing Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Did The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Popular’s Stock To Thrive As Puerto Rico Recovers – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd reported 65,354 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Globeflex Lp invested in 16,180 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 2.46 million were reported by State Street. Gsa Partners Llp owns 50,411 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested in 405,543 shares. Zacks Inv reported 33,555 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 5,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 9,241 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 7,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of owns 14,300 shares. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 572,541 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 850,219 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 18,146 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. 773,839 are owned by Alyeska Limited Partnership.