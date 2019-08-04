Eulav Asset Management Maintains Holding in Grubhub (GRUB); As Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Price Rose, Opaleye Management Boosted Holding by $2.88 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 378,692 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73M, up from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 6.22M shares traded or 179.53% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES

