Eulav Asset Management Lowered Its Newmarket (NEU) Holding; Hanesbrands (HBI) SI Decreased By 8.99%

Eulav Asset Management decreased Newmarket Corp (NEU) stake by 29.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 1,800 shares as Newmarket Corp (NEU)’s stock declined 4.98%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 4,400 shares with $1.89M value, down from 6,200 last quarter. Newmarket Corp now has $4.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $419.9. About 28,930 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 13.66% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) had a decrease of 8.99% in short interest. HBI’s SI was 35.42 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.99% from 38.92M shares previously. With 8.72 million avg volume, 4 days are for Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s short sellers to cover HBI’s short positions. The SI to Hanesbrands Inc’s float is 9.78%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 2.31M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services holds 0.01% or 3,402 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 469 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Ser holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 278 shares. Schroder Invest Group accumulated 2,257 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Company has 11,714 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc owns 997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 468 shares. Mufg Americas Holding invested in 1 shares. Sei Invs reported 2,189 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 515 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 12,900 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 700 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 11,376 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0.01% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,380 shares.

Eulav Asset Management increased Alphabet Inc stake by 4,100 shares to 25,500 valued at $30.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stake by 8,300 shares and now owns 641,200 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 10,000 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.86 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.