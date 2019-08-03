Eulav Asset Management Lowered Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position; Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 20.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 16,798 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 66,347 shares with $16.41 million value, down from 83,145 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $237.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago

Eulav Asset Management decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 21.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 23,000 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 82,500 shares with $10.34 million value, down from 105,500 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $7.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 428,527 shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim invested in 327,817 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 938,282 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1.37 million shares. World Investors accumulated 41.73 million shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,212 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1,390 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). American Int Gp owns 322,983 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates holds 1.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 123,172 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 3,974 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 41,952 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perigon Wealth Ltd owns 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,682 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.41% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.18M shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) stake by 240,988 shares to 842,856 valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 82,314 shares and now owns 625,593 shares. Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) was raised too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, April 5. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSL in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.09 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management increased Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 8,000 shares to 48,700 valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 13,000 shares and now owns 49,300 shares. Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management holds 11,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,660 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 35,354 shares. 546,259 are held by Fmr Lc. Gideon Advsrs Inc invested in 0.19% or 4,259 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 25,517 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 158,855 shares stake. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 2,588 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 93,959 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 3,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De reported 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 109,533 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Boston Prns invested in 42,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A also sold $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares. KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63M worth of stock or 30,255 shares. Selbach Scott C also sold $2.50M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12.