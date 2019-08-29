Eulav Asset Management Lifted Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Share Price Rose; Dean Capital Management Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Upped by $361,184 as Shares Declined

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45M, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $260.32. About 1.55 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 354,176 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 53,600 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 62,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Assocs Ny reported 2,400 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,586 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dsam (London) Ltd holds 2.25% or 63,280 shares in its portfolio. Dorsal Capital Management Limited Liability reported 300,000 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. New York-based Hitchwood Limited Partnership has invested 1.24% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 2,000 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,984 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. 38,009 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 60,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,724 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 142,000 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,226 shares. Earnest Prns Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 91 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Plunges, Small Caps Hold Key Level – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 18,558 shares to 5,935 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 33,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,325 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company reported 10,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com owns 4,693 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Co has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 37,721 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 88 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 22,559 shares. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 94,186 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 59,000 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 13,533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Graham And Invest Advisors Lp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 12,100 shares.