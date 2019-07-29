Eulav Asset Management Lifted Amphenol New (APH) Stake; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased By $2.23 Million Its First Horizon National (FHN) Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased First Horizon National Corp (FHN) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 171,518 shares as First Horizon National Corp (FHN)’s stock declined 9.26%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 16.86 million shares with $235.77M value, down from 17.04M last quarter. First Horizon National Corp now has $5.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 3.34 million shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance

Eulav Asset Management increased Amphenol Corp New (APH) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management acquired 9,000 shares as Amphenol Corp New (APH)’s stock rose 1.51%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 301,500 shares with $29.49M value, up from 292,500 last quarter. Amphenol Corp New now has $28.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.89. About 1.43M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Us Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) stake by 98,186 shares to 2.36 million valued at $40.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) stake by 78,321 shares and now owns 1.91 million shares. Wiley (John) & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts holds 10,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has 2.99% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 16.86 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 772,816 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 235,847 shares. 962,092 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Heartland Advsr holds 24,299 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.03% or 1.25 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 375,467 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital stated it has 330 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. North Star Mngmt Corporation has 1 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 13,500 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Lc has 0.04% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 13,039 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 300,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Franklin Resource invested 0.12% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.24 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 8,000 shares to 44,000 valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 38,800 shares and now owns 37,700 shares. Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Monday, March 18 report. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust.