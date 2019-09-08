Eulav Asset Management Increases Position in Berkley W R (WRB); Sarasin & Partners Llp Increases Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 580,997 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 32,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 733,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.69M, up from 701,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 459,065 shares to 417,497 shares, valued at $79.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,068 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,514 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd. South Street holds 2,030 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.54% or 111,170 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 1,875 shares. Nexus Inv Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 182,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc accumulated 2,918 shares. Middleton Inc Ma holds 1.76% or 45,442 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 269,609 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0.16% or 302,185 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 1.21% or 17,570 shares. Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 484,025 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii owns 4,143 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 23,000 shares to 82,500 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).