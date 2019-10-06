Eulav Asset Management Increases Holding in Ansys (ANSS); Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Market Valuation Rose While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Increased Stake

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 214,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83 million, up from 200,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $224.63. About 326,912 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53M, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 954,457 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 178,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc reported 1,437 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,580 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 15,790 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 115,000 shares. Bell State Bank holds 3,429 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Co accumulated 475,457 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 12,286 shares. 75 were accumulated by Security National Trust. Alps Advsrs holds 5,637 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 17,433 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited accumulated 662,101 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Next Finance owns 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,400 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,900 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. On Thursday, September 5 Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold $961.58M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 5.47M shares.