Eulav Asset Management Increased Medifast (MED) Holding By $883,200; TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIOANL LTD ORD (TIANF) Shorts Down By 29.22%

Eulav Asset Management increased Medifast Inc (MED) stake by 60.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management acquired 6,900 shares as Medifast Inc (MED)’s stock declined 26.20%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 18,300 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 11,400 last quarter. Medifast Inc now has $1.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 529,476 shares traded or 73.43% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25

TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIOANL LTD ORD (OTCMKTS:TIANF) had a decrease of 29.22% in short interest. TIANF’s SI was 450,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.22% from 636,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4504 days are for TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIOANL LTD ORD (OTCMKTS:TIANF)’s short sellers to cover TIANF’s short positions. It closed at $0.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,739 shares. Synovus Corp owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 2,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 38,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,143 are held by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 11,170 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 4,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 12,815 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,306 shares. Architects owns 800 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 3,972 shares. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp reported 49,394 shares.

Eulav Asset Management decreased Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 32,200 shares to 23,100 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Medifast (MED) Could be a Take-Over Target, Says Analyst at DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use of Glaxo’s asthma med Nucala – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.