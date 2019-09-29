Eulav Asset Management Increased Its Dexcom (DXCM) Stake by $5.66 Million; Alpinvest Partners Bv Position in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 75,175 shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 104,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.58M, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 642,822 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,270 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.11% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 0% or 2,406 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,452 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc holds 0.02% or 179,777 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 33 shares. Pnc invested in 5,410 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,317 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Moreover, Waddell Reed Incorporated has 0.39% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bluestein R H And Commerce holds 9,050 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Korea Investment has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd has 59,449 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has 0.52% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1.88M shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 75,659 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 4,500 shares to 224,800 shares, valued at $61.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

