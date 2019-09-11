Eulav Asset Management Increased By $1.82 Million Its J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Holding; Ensemble Capital Management Decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake By $4.04 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 8.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 420,093 shares with $42.20M value, down from 460,453 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $15.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 1.11 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2

Eulav Asset Management increased J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) stake by 11.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management acquired 12,000 shares as J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)’s stock rose 17.21%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 115,500 shares with $17.64 million value, up from 103,500 last quarter. J & J Snack Foods Corp now has $3.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 115,558 shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 12.46% above currents $93.66 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FRC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FRC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 2.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $200.73 million for 19.04 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 29,960 shares to 412,053 valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,649 shares and now owns 28,637 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was raised too.

Eulav Asset Management decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 7,000 shares to 72,000 valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 295,000 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability reported 3,493 shares. 6,137 are owned by Miles Cap Inc. Sei Investments owns 60,031 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The accumulated 9,839 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 2,000 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 2,381 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 19 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 394,450 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 28,623 shares. Atlanta Mgmt Com L L C owns 383,872 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 91,932 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 44,510 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Llc reported 0% stake.