Eulav Asset Management Holds Stake in U S Physical Therapy (USPH); General Mills (GIS) Stake Has Upped by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 1.68M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 54,990 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 48,520 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,302 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,146 shares. State Street has 388,507 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 4,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 8,143 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited holds 43,626 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 30 shares. Aqr Capital Lc stated it has 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Northern holds 217,392 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 16,370 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp holds 11,295 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 0.08% or 25,067 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27,200 shares to 34,200 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,000 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $152,649 activity. Chapman Harry S bought $100,064 worth of stock or 950 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,564 shares to 36,350 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 19,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,630 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).