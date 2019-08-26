Eulav Asset Management Holds Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ); Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stock Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lifted by $17.00 Million Its Holding

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 119,071 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate)

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 435,712 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 6,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rech invested in 8.65M shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 225 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Qs Investors Limited Co holds 9,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 2.90M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. J Goldman And LP has 3.72M shares. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 1.15M shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.01% or 10,453 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 82,865 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com accumulated 505,077 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 138,656 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ranger Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 3,833 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 130,052 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 175 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 11,128 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.03% or 74,931 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 47,823 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.04% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).