Eulav Asset Management Holds Stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE); Kt (KT) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Raised Its Stake by $6.36 Million as Shares Declined

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 44,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, up from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 79,261 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CONTINUES WITH ‘STAND-ALONE’ PLAN

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 529,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.21 million, up from 23.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 334,181 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01M shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $63.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 11,956 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 38,091 shares. Zeke Capital Lc reported 0.04% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Kopernik Global Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 14.98% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 7.09 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 28,579 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Co accumulated 0% or 97,900 shares. Diversified, Tennessee-based fund reported 24,343 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 13,953 shares. 49,900 were accumulated by Brandywine Mngmt Limited Com. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Citigroup stated it has 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Ajo Lp has invested 0.05% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Silchester Investors Llp accumulated 23.78M shares or 21.06% of the stock.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,600 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).