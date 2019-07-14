Eulav Asset Management Holding In Mercury Sys (MRCY) Was Raised; As Ring Energy (REI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Decreased by $9.53 Million Its Position

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 736,473 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 32,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 235,511 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c

More notable recent Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Second Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Growth or value stocks? These companies may provide the best of both – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “20 small-cap U.S. companies expected to post the fastest sales growth – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 400,999 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 697,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $9.49 million for 5.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27,200 shares to 34,200 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Lc holds 0.01% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Invest Management LP reported 1.88% stake. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 582,807 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser owns 4,648 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Prescott Gp Capital Management Lc invested in 15,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 10,000 are held by Cap Associates New York. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 16,632 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Teton Advsrs holds 35,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 16,331 shares. 236,211 are owned by Granite Inv Ltd Liability Com. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 22,163 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 183,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 16,945 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).