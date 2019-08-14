Eulav Asset Management Holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Upped as Valuation Declined; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Spirit Airls (SAVE) by $4.21 Million

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 146.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 107,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07M, up from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 432,299 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 81,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 715,219 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,462 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 202 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 18,139 shares. 5,574 were reported by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 33,538 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic owns 2,077 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Axa holds 29,755 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 7,990 shares. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 26,150 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested in 0% or 4,949 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 2.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 0% or 10,017 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 62,058 shares to 61,600 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc holds 0% or 20,562 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 330 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Co Ca has 0.02% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 615,965 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 36,151 shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 469,958 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mountain Lake Invest Management Lc reported 350,000 shares or 6.78% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,775 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 8.92M shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.07% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Art Advisors Ltd accumulated 73,400 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $115.66 million for 5.76 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares were bought by Wiggins Rocky. Christie Edward M III had bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 43,790 shares to 45,790 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

