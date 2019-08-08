Eulav Asset Management Has Upped Its Walker & Dunlop (WD) Holding by $316,200; Share Value Rose; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Cheviot Value Management Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 14.65 million shares traded or 63.14% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 165,751 shares traded or 40.34% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Total Transaction Volume $4.8B; 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 14/05/2018 – $120 Million Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Florida Completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $331.57M for 23.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

