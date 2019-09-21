Eulav Asset Management Has Upped Its Synopsys (SNPS) Holding by $2.16 Million; Apple (Call) (AAPL) Holder Drw Securities Upped Holding by $19.09 Million

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 49.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 745,315 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 7350.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 96,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44M, up from 1,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All

