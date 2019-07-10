Eulav Asset Management Has Upped Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding; Walleye Trading Cut By $1.15 Million Its Prothena Plc (Put) (PRTA) Holding

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Prothena Corp Plc (Put) (PRTA) stake by 70.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc sold 95,800 shares as Prothena Corp Plc (Put) (PRTA)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 39,400 shares with $478,000 value, down from 135,200 last quarter. Prothena Corp Plc (Put) now has $392.67M valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 45,790 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA EST ’18 NET CASH BURN DRIVEN BY NET LOSS OF $170M-185M; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG

Eulav Asset Management increased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 18.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management acquired 14,800 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 96,400 shares with $9.35 million value, up from 81,600 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $105.51. About 80,756 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+

Walleye Trading Llc increased Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Put) stake by 51,000 shares to 71,900 valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Signature Bk New York N Y (Put) (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 15,200 shares and now owns 17,800 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (Put) (NYSE:ADM) was raised too.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance holds 0% or 1 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,988 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 14,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Moors & Cabot holds 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) or 16,500 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 11,056 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 361,488 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.20 million shares or 0% of the stock. Grp Inc Inc accumulated 25,621 shares. Whittier Trust reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 9,364 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) or 205,756 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity. 1,359 shares were sold by VON LEHMAN JOHN I, worth $131,204 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 61,142 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.85 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 66,320 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Macquarie Grp Inc owns 134,824 shares. American Grp Inc Incorporated owns 140,752 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited owns 11,772 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 154 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) holds 5 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 161,114 shares. The Ohio-based American Grp Incorporated 401(K) Retirement & Savings Plan has invested 100% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 6,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.22% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).