Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed By $330,000 Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding; Maplelane Capital Has Cut Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding

Eulav Asset Management decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 1,200 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 176,500 shares with $48.60 million value, down from 177,700 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 370,738 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 90.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 944,999 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 100,001 shares with $4.76M value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $17.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 8.86M shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Carvana Co stake by 121,000 shares to 221,000 valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) stake by 137,500 shares and now owns 547,500 shares. Carvana Co (Call) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -9.01% below currents $60.68 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of WDC in report on Friday, April 26 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, September 11. Benchmark downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning reported 5,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 286,000 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt Corp owns 4,300 shares. Dupont Cap Management owns 6,449 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 6,046 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 42,049 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Comm Savings Bank stated it has 6,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 22,200 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Com invested in 60 shares. 1,586 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 500,610 shares. Cna Fincl accumulated 1.43% or 145,000 shares. 150 were reported by Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Eulav Asset Management increased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 112,000 shares to 205,000 valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 3,200 shares and now owns 22,800 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity. Shares for $99,904 were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 777 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 317 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 0.1% stake. 38 were reported by Parkside Bancorp And. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,250 shares. Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited owns 15,202 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Com owns 60,000 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited owns 29,492 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 4,444 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Grp has 82,748 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Shell Asset accumulated 5,104 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.86% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 127,100 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 63,884 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 1,345 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $276’s average target is 0.67% above currents $274.17 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 16. Bank of America maintained the shares of IDXX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.