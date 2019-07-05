Eulav Asset Management Has Raised Ball (BLL) Stake; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $335,120 as Share Price Rose

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,400 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.15 million, up from 390,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 1.22M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 23/05/2018 – NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MLN WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5,619 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $100,335 activity. KRIPITZ JEFFREY H sold 3,000 shares worth $58,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. 91,701 shares were sold by HAYES JOHN A, worth $5.06M on Wednesday, February 13. 7,000 shares valued at $371,886 were sold by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6.

