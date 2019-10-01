Eulav Asset Management Has Lowered Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position; Rapid7 (RPD) Shorts Up By 11.95%

Eulav Asset Management decreased Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) stake by 23.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 6,100 shares as Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 19,800 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 25,900 last quarter. Texas Roadhouse Inc now has $3.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 314,111 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) had an increase of 11.95% in short interest. RPD’s SI was 4.01 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.95% from 3.58M shares previously. With 630,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s short sellers to cover RPD’s short positions. The SI to Rapid7 Inc’s float is 9.98%. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 366,901 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC – SEES FY UNDER ASC 606 REVENUE $231.0 MLN TO $236.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q REV. $54.5M, EST. $52.2M; 10/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $30; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 17/04/2018 – Rapid7 Attacker Behavior Analytics Brings Together Machine Learning and Human Security Expertise; 30/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Rev $54.5M; 13/03/2018 Rapid7 Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders

Eulav Asset Management increased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 38,000 shares to 143,000 valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 14,100 shares and now owns 18,100 shares. Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) was raised too.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 27.53 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,608 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,995 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 4,727 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Amp Ltd has 3,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 559,493 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Vanguard Grp owns 6.27M shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com invested in 98,614 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 4,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 3,967 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 46,232 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 218,793 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares Tru reported 6,988 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 1,640 shares.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Roadhouse Is Finally Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) 147% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity. 18,900 shares valued at $992,439 were bought by ZARLEY JAMES R on Wednesday, May 1.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.