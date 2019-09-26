Eulav Asset Management Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding By $676,000; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding

Eulav Asset Management decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 4,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 130,000 shares with $22.03M value, down from 134,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $457.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $175.68. About 3.18 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 39.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 15,283 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 23,217 shares with $2.57M value, down from 38,500 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.13 billion valuation. It closed at $111.92 lastly. It is down 42.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Argenx Se stake by 5,000 shares to 38,581 valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (XHB) stake by 58,862 shares and now owns 166,796 shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TEVA) was raised too.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.71 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. 20,000 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $2.21M were bought by SANGHI STEVE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Management Llc stated it has 6,626 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset accumulated 31,270 shares. 7,728 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc owns 275,127 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.93% or 53,334 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp invested in 37,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 5,826 were reported by Lpl Ltd. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 2,852 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 21,200 shares. Herald Invest Limited owns 192,270 shares. Taconic Limited Partnership has invested 0.8% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). S Muoio Ltd holds 1.08% or 12,000 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 257,238 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 123,978 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $232.78’s average target is 32.50% above currents $175.68 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16.

Eulav Asset Management increased Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 32,100 shares to 471,700 valued at $34.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 13,700 shares and now owns 214,000 shares. Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was raised too.