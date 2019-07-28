Eulav Asset Management Has Increased Its Toro Co (TTC) Holding by $572,700; Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Stock Rose While Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 1.01M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,200 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.36 million, up from 632,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 259,291 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 24.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,700 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,150 shares to 32,653 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).