Eulav Asset Management Has Decreased Newmarket (NEU) Position By $320,000; Kronos Worldwide Has 1 Sentiment

Eulav Asset Management decreased Newmarket Corp (NEU) stake by 18.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 800 shares as Newmarket Corp (NEU)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 3,600 shares with $1.44M value, down from 4,400 last quarter. Newmarket Corp now has $5.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $7.36 during the last trading session, reaching $448.61. About 11,766 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 45 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 45 sold and reduced equity positions in Kronos Worldwide Inc. The funds in our database now have: 22.62 million shares, down from 23.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Kronos Worldwide Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 29 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments reported 1,288 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Laurion Cap Mngmt LP owns 4,147 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 10,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Company has 0% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 14,951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0.04% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 1,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Ameritas Investment Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,552 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 537 shares.

Eulav Asset Management increased Broadcom Inc stake by 23,100 shares to 47,100 valued at $13.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 73,000 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 93,883 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 87,647 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempen Capital Management N.V. has 0.59% invested in the company for 442,000 shares. The New York-based Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 0.57% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. KRO’s profit will be $26.63M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

