Eulav Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Newmarket (NEU) by $320,000 as Valuation Rose; Nuance Investments Increased Abb LTD (ABB) Stake by $14.88 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 744,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.84M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 1.32 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $455.52. About 38,672 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 829,651 shares to 136,735 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 249,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,907 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.02% or 5,046 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 978 shares. Quantbot LP invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Creative Planning reported 792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,296 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 97,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 61,857 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern stated it has 88,043 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 1,024 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). 2,290 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Company. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.04% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 13,600 shares to 44,300 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,600 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).